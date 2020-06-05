CHARLES LESLIE "CHUCK" BAKER, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. Born in Ashta bula, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 1948, he was a son of Robert Leslie and Harriett Margaret (Gill) Baker. He honorably and proudly served his country in the United States Army during both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was employed with Berning Trailers Sales in New Haven as an RV maintenance technician. Chuck was one of 12 children and he is survived by sister, Anna Marie (Lou); brothers, Harold and Ralph (Sallie); sister, Mary (Rick); brother, John Byron; sister, Jeannie; as well as two sons, Chuck and Byron; and close friend, Jill. A memorial is from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne.



