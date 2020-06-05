CHARLES LESLIE "CHUCK" BAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES LESLIE "CHUCK" BAKER, 71, of Fort Wayne, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his residence. Born in Ashta bula, Ohio, on Nov. 19, 1948, he was a son of Robert Leslie and Harriett Margaret (Gill) Baker. He honorably and proudly served his country in the United States Army during both Vietnam and Desert Storm. He was employed with Berning Trailers Sales in New Haven as an RV maintenance technician. Chuck was one of 12 children and he is survived by sister, Anna Marie (Lou); brothers, Harold and Ralph (Sallie); sister, Mary (Rick); brother, John Byron; sister, Jeannie; as well as two sons, Chuck and Byron; and close friend, Jill. A memorial is from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved