CHARLES MICHAEL "MIKE" FORESTER
1960 - 2020
CHARLES MICHAEL "MIKE" FORESTER, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home. Mike, as he was known by so many was born Nov. 29, 1960, and was a son of the late Kenneth and Marguer iete (Hans) Forester. He attended Emmaus Lutheran School and graduated from Elmhurst High School. He was owner and operator of Auto World Towing & Service in Angola, Ind. Mike served his country honorably in the United States Army. Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Linda Latane Rudd-Forester; children, Adam Michael (Alicia) Forester, Michael Anthony (Hayley) Forester, Tana Renee' Reasoner, and Beau Devyn Rudd-Forester; sisters, Christina Robinson and Teresa (Terry) Mitchell; a special cousin - like a brother, Ralph Erhardt; nine grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his siblings, David Forester, Frederick Hans, Mathew Forester, and Sue Ann Forester; and grandson, Samuel Joseph Carpenter. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Please join the family online at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home Facebook Live. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m. Entombment in Highland Park Cemetery, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with military honors. Memorials may be made to Pythagoras Masonic Lodge 249, PO Box 11184, Southport NC 28462. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
NOV
6
Service
07:30 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 AM
Brookside Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Brookside Church
