CHARLES ORDONE, 79, passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Lacombe, La., he was the son of the late June and Lucille Ordone. Charles worked for both International Harvester and Borg-Warner in machine repair. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Charles is survived by his significant other for 44 years, Brenda Biggs; son, Brian Ordone both of Fort Wayne; and four sisters. Prayer service is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 25, 2019