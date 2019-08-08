CHARLES R. HUBBARD, 65, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Charles was a son of the late Joe and Marilyn Hubbard. He was a welder by trade and most recently had been driving truck for the past 12 or more years. He loved driving his 1969 Chevelle and his Corvette. He enjoyed being outdoors mowing his yard. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Jannice Hubbard; daughter, Veronica (Kris) Lorenzen; siblings, Joe (Martha) Hubbard, Sue Ann (Dean) Fraley, and Paula (Steve) Shrock. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Jo Gatchell, James Hubbard, and Kathy Hubbard. Calling is from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA or Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019