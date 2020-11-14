1/1
CHARLES R. "BOBBY" YORK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES R. "BOBBY" YORK, 92, continued his life in Heaven on Veterans Day - Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home with loved ones. He was a World War II Air Force veteran. Surviving are his wife, Ruth York; children, Karen (Val) Budowski, Kent (Anita) York, Jeff York, and Dawn York; stepchildren, Peggy (Mike) McGary, James (Shelly) Embry and Jenny Fisher; siblings, Mary Ostermyer and Alvin York; 17 grandchildren, and 26 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father, Ben K. York; mother, Edna V. (Coons) York; son, Robert C. York; brothers, Thomas York and John York; grandchild, Jessica Q. York; and great- grandchild, Eli Sullinger. Service is noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with viewing and visitation 2 hours prior. Viewing and visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Viewing
10:00 AM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Send Flowers
NOV
18
Service
12:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society
1415 West Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
(260) 496-9600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved