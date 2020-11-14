CHARLES R. "BOBBY" YORK, 92, continued his life in Heaven on Veterans Day - Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home with loved ones. He was a World War II Air Force veteran. Surviving are his wife, Ruth York; children, Karen (Val) Budowski, Kent (Anita) York, Jeff York, and Dawn York; stepchildren, Peggy (Mike) McGary, James (Shelly) Embry and Jenny Fisher; siblings, Mary Ostermyer and Alvin York; 17 grandchildren, and 26 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by father, Ben K. York; mother, Edna V. (Coons) York; son, Robert C. York; brothers, Thomas York and John York; grandchild, Jessica Q. York; and great- grandchild, Eli Sullinger. Service is noon Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with viewing and visitation 2 hours prior. Viewing and visitation also from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.