CHARLES "CHARLIE" RAY VOGTS, 74, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Wayne dale, Ind., he was a son of the late Charlie and Anna Marie Vogts. He graduated from Columbia City High School. Charlie worked at Dana Corporation for 38 years. He is survived by his wife, Agnieszka Jacewicz of Ontario, Canada; children, C. Todd (Daphne) Vogts of Columbia City, Ind., C. Tabitha (Michael) Olinger of Granger, Ind., C. Tiffini (Al Butler) Vogts of Fort Wayne, and C. Jamie (David Mundorff) of Arlington, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; step-sons, Sebastian (Stephanie) Szydlowski and Matthew (Marcella) Szydlowski; brother-in-law, Gienio (Lydia) Jacewicz; cousin-in-law, Donna Barton; and aunt, Irena (Albert) Flis. Charlie was also preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph's Hospice, 484 Windermere Rd., Ontario, Canada, N5X2T1. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 28, 2019