CHARLES ROBERT WALLACE SR., 88, aka "Charlie Bob", of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Charlie Bob was born Oct. 12, 1930 to the late Frances "Fannie" Dickerson Wallace and Harry Emmett Wallace. Charlie Bob was a member of Imani Baptist Temple. He was a member of the Saint Mary's Lodge 14 (PHA), Saudi Temple 50. Charlie Bob and his wife of over 60 years, Delories Dell Ricks Wallace, owned several businesses, including Club Zimmer, A housing community, and Luxury Limousine. Charlie Bob leaves to celebrate his life, his children, Yvonne DeCarlo (Percy) Winfield, LeeAnn (Kim) Thompson; sons, Emmitt (Marysia) Armstead, Clifton Adrian, and WenDell (T'ere) Warren; more than 81 grand-, great-grand- and great-great-grandchildren. Charlie Bob is also preceded in death by his wife; his sister, Mary Alice Turner; one brother, Franklin Emmett (Alma); and two sons, Charles Robert Jr. and Kim Franklin Sr. Celebration of Life ceremony is noon Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Calling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at the church. Entombment in Lindenwood Cemetery. Funeral arrangement by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from June 30 to July 2, 2019