CHARLES S. GEYER

Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Obituary
CHARLES S. GEYER, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home. Born in Quebec City, he was a son of the late Robert and Joan Geyer. Charles worked with Irving Gravel as a truck driver for 30 years. He is survived by his children, Jeff Geyer, Amanda Geyer and Andrew Geyer, all of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Adena, Niesha, Jazlyn, and Eddie, Jr.; and siblings, Mary Mason and David (Mary) Geyer. Service is 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 27, 2020
