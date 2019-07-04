CHARLES "CHUCK" SEYBOLD, 80, passed away Saturday, June 29, at home, surrounded by family, in Fort Wayne. He was born Dec. 30, 1938, the son of Charles Lora and Ruth (Koontz ) Seybold. He retired from the automotive industry and was an avid NASCAR fan. He enjoyed being with family and his dogs Lucy and Pugsy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. "Chuck had a wonderful sense of humor which he kept through his final days." Surviving are his loving wife, Deborah; one son, Eric; three daughters, Erin Ryan, Suzi Ulewicz, and Leslie (Kevin) Jenks; along with grandchildren, Jimmy (Leslie) Ulewicz, William Ulewicz (Nikki), Chris Ryan and Amy Ryan; as well as four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Sue. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808). No service will be held.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 4, 2019