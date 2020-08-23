CHARLES ST. CYR, 75, passed peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was born in Chicopee, Mass. on June 13, 1945. He served as a Peace Corps volunteer in South Korea from 1967-1969. He was a lifelong journalist and worked as the Metro Editor at the Fort Wayne, Ind. News-Sentinel. He was awarded a Pulitzer Prize during his time at the Kansas City Star. Charles completed his Ph.D. at Michigan State University and taught at the University of California at Northridge as well as Butler University in Indiana. Charles is survived by his wife, AeNam; daughter, Adrienne; son-in-law, Adam Weimer; and niece, Melanie Healey. He will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later time. Arrangements by Greenlawn Memorial Funeral Home.