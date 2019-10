CHARLES V. COCHREN, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Florence Cochren. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a devoted member of American Legion Post 499, also serving as the Chaplain. He was a member of the former First Baptist Church. Charles retired from G.E. and then went to work for Fort Wayne National Bank and was also a greeter at Walmart Appleglen. He is survived by sons, Randolph of New York, John of Florida, Francis of Fort Wayne, Phillip (Denise) of Crawfordsville and Anthony (JoAnn) of Georgia; daughter, Peggy (Robert) Koehl of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Rowland Cochren of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Margaret, in 2010; siblings, Melvin, Arthur, Leonard, Raymond Cochren, Lois Overmyer, Viola Francies and Pauline Hatfield. Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials are to the family. www.covingtonmemorial.com