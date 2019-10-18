CHARLES V. COCHREN, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Lawrence and Florence Cochren. He served his country in the U.S. Army and was a devoted member of American Legion Post 499, also serving as the Chaplain. He was a member of the former First Baptist Church. Charles retired from G.E. and then went to work for Fort Wayne National Bank and was also a greeter at Walmart Appleglen. He is survived by sons, Randolph of New York, John of Florida, Francis of Fort Wayne, Phillip (Denise) of Crawfordsville and Anthony (JoAnn) of Georgia; daughter, Peggy (Robert) Koehl of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and brother, Rowland Cochren of Fort Wayne. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Margaret, in 2010; siblings, Melvin, Arthur, Leonard, Raymond Cochren, Lois Overmyer, Viola Francies and Pauline Hatfield. Memorial Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials are to the family. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2019