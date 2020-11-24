1/1
CHARLES VERLIN BUCHANAN
CHARLES VERLIN BUCHANAN, 85, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, of natural causes with his family by his side in Muncie, Ind. Born June 29, 1935, in Muncie, Ind., he was a son of Verlin and Emily. Charlie married Ann Gagel on Feb. 16, 1963 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Ohio; she survives in Muncie. He graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. Charlie served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany. After getting out of the Army, Charlie worked for the Nickel Plate Road a brief time before joining the Treaty Company, out of Greenville, Ohio, where he worked for nearly 40 years. Charlie was a great family man and a loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and especially loved time spent at the family cottage in Coldwater Lake, Mich. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun-loving person with an incredible spirit. He is also survived by his children, Christopher and Angela Buchanan of Dallas, Texas, Ellen Buchanan of Muncie, Tobias and Julianne Buchanan of Muncie, Emily and Monte McKibben of Yorktown, Ind., and Katherine and David Hawkins of Newburgh, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Richard and Terri Buchanan of Fort Wayne, Jim and Jerilyn Buchanan of LaGrange, Ind., and Kevin Buchanan of Muncie. He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin; mother, Emily Francis; and sister, Virginia Frecker. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Ohio. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for this summer if covid allows or it. Flowers and donations can be sent to Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
