CHARLES VERLIN BUCHANAN
1935 - 2020
CHARLES VERLIN BUCHANAN, 85, died on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, of natural causes with his family by his side in Muncie, Ind. Born June 29, 1935, in Muncie, Ind., he was a son of Verlin and Emily. Charlie married Ann Gagel on Feb. 16, 1963 in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, Ohio; she survives in Muncie. He graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne. Charlie served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Mannheim, Germany. After getting out of the Army, Charlie worked for the Nickel Plate Road a brief time before joining the Treaty Company, out of Greenville, Ohio, where he worked for nearly 40 years. Charlie was a great family man and a loving father. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family and especially loved time spent at the family cottage in Coldwater Lake, Mich. His family and friends will always remember him as a fun-loving person with an incredible spirit. He is also survived by his children, Christopher and Angela Buchanan of Dallas, Texas, Ellen Buchanan of Muncie, Tobias and Julianne Buchanan of Muncie, Emily and Monte McKibben of Yorktown, Ind., and Katherine and David Hawkins of Newburgh, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and brothers, Richard and Terri Buchanan of Fort Wayne, Jim and Jerilyn Buchanan of LaGrange, Ind., and Kevin Buchanan of Muncie. He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin; mother, Emily Francis; and sister, Virginia Frecker. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Maria Stein, Ohio. A celebration of life gathering is being planned for this summer if covid allows or it. Flowers and donations can be sent to Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, Ohio. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hogenkamp Funeral Home
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
Memories & Condolences

November 23, 2020
I'm sorry to read about Charlie.
I'll have you all in my prayers.
Rick Stephens
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2020
Charlie was such fun loving guy and always had a smile and a joke.. I have so many great memories of working with him at Treaty.. He will be so missed by so many.. Rest in Peace Charlie you have earned it.. Prayers for the family.
Linda Arnold Wolfard
November 23, 2020
November 23, 2020
God broke the mold when he made Charlie. He was a great colleague and brought fun wherever he went. I haven't seen him in years, but he's one of those people who make you feel better about the world just because you know he's in it. Conversely, there is a hole in the world now that he has left us. Rest in peace, Chas.
Roger Harter
Coworker
