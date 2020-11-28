CHARLES "CHUCK" W. CORNETT, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. He was born on July 17, 1951, in Hyden, Ky. Chuck received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Sergeant 1st Class, retiring after 21 years of service. Chuck then went to work for the United States Post Office for 16 years. He belonged to American Legion Post 241 and was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Cincinnati, Ohio. Chuck had a passion for being outdoors and helping others. He is survived by his children, Amanda (Greg Bailey) Cornett, Angela Cornett, Amber Cornett, and Chris Nuxoll; six grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Brown; sisters, Joanne Hoskins, Carol Yeoman and Sharon Glant; and significant other, Lynn Collier. Preceding him in passing was his father, Willis Cornett; and sisters, Pat Griffith and Roberta Jo Cornett. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 241. Condolences can be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com