CHARLES W. PORTER, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born July 25, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Charles and Cecelia Porter. He served his country in the U.S. Army and Navy Reserves. Charles was a member of Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and worked as a senior engineer at Navistar International Corp. for almost 40 years. He was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 47. Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marianne; sons, Daniel (Susie) Porter, David (Stacey) Porter and Kent (Melinda) Porter; 13 grandchildren; 21 great- grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn and Jeannie. Charles was preceded in death by his son, Mark Porter; and brother, Raymond Porter. A private service will be held. Inurnment will be in the Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior
Program.