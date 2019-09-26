CHARLES W. "BUD" ROGERS, 87, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Huntington, passed away at 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born March 25, 1932, in Azalia, Mich., Bud was a son of the late Charles A. and Gladys (Covell) Rogers. Charles married Carol A. Ade on March 1, 1957; and she preceded him in death on May 28, 1989. He then married April Miller on Oct. 30, 2001. She survives and resides in Fort Wayne. He was a 1950 graduate of Walkerton High School and attended Valparaiso University. He joined the United States Navy in 1951. In 1961, he opened Rogers Men's Formal Wear in Fort Wayne, and he owned and operated the store for 50 years. He was also instrumental in planning and developing the Huntington Airport in the mid 60's. Surviving are his two sons, David (Guna) Rogers of Indianapolis and Michael (Michelle) Rogers of Greenfield; two step-daughters, Amy (Rick) Hilderley of Bronson, Mich. and Kelly (Joe) Roney of Rockford, Mich.; one brother, Robert (Carolyn) Rogers of Huntington; one granddaughter, Ruby (Dan) Kaczmarek, of Clear Lake, Iowa; six step-granddaughters, Kelsie Smith, Marlena, Madison, Melanie, Jillian, Kamryn; and three great-granddaughters, Valerie, Brooklyn and Khloe. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, with calling two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m. The Rev. Ray Scribner officiating. Burial will follow service at St. Peter's First Community Church Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/ways-to-give/donate-now or in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750. McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019