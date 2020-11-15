1/1
CHARLES W. SIGNS
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLES W. SIGNS, 88, of Auburn, Ind., formerly of North Manchester, Ind., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 9:28 a.m. at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn. Born Dec. 17, 1931 in Wabash County, Ind., he was a son of the late Frank and Alice (Betten) Signs. Charles was a 1949 graduate of Laketon High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1952-1955. Charles married Wylene A. (Farrington) Davis, March 26, 1981, in Ijamsville, Ind. He had a passion for farming, and his family farm was the first farm in the state of Indiana to grow soybeans in 1919. Charles attended Victory Christian Fellowship in North Manchester and was a member of American Legion Post 402. He also was a recipient of the Golden Pen Award from the Journal Gazette. Charles enjoyed politics, reading, and spending time with his family and dog, Riley. He is survived by his wife, Wylene A. Signs of Auburn; four children, Kim Davis of Jackson, Mich., William Davis of Avilla, Ind., Vicki Davis of Indianapolis, Ind., and Thomas (Libby) Davis of Jackson, Mich.; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Signs, Jr. Funeral service will be private at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, with Tim Morbitzer officiating. Entombment will be in Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum, at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Preferred memorial is Victory Christian Fellowship. The memorial guestbook for Charles may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service - Manchester Avenue Chapel
1241 Manchester Avenue
Wabash, IN 46992
(260) 563-8879
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved