CHARLES W. SIGNS, 88, of Auburn, Ind., formerly of North Manchester, Ind., died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 9:28 a.m. at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn. Born Dec. 17, 1931 in Wabash County, Ind., he was a son of the late Frank and Alice (Betten) Signs. Charles was a 1949 graduate of Laketon High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1952-1955. Charles married Wylene A. (Farrington) Davis, March 26, 1981, in Ijamsville, Ind. He had a passion for farming, and his family farm was the first farm in the state of Indiana to grow soybeans in 1919. Charles attended Victory Christian Fellowship in North Manchester and was a member of American Legion Post 402. He also was a recipient of the Golden Pen Award from the Journal Gazette. Charles enjoyed politics, reading, and spending time with his family and dog, Riley. He is survived by his wife, Wylene A. Signs of Auburn; four children, Kim Davis of Jackson, Mich., William Davis of Avilla, Ind., Vicki Davis of Indianapolis, Ind., and Thomas (Libby) Davis of Jackson, Mich.; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Signs, Jr. Funeral service will be private at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave., Wabash, with Tim Morbitzer officiating. Entombment will be in Chapel of Remembrance Mausoleum, at Memorial Lawns Cemetery, Wabash. Preferred memorial is Victory Christian Fellowship. The memorial guestbook for Charles may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com