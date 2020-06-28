CHARLES W. "CHUCK" WEICK
CHARLES W. "CHUCK" WEICK, 70, of Coldwater, Mich., passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, while vacationing in Florida. Born on Oct. 7, 1949, he was a son of the late Marjorie and Roy Weick. Chuck graduated from South Side High School. While attending IPFW he was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served honorably for two years. Chuck worked for International Harvester/ Navistar for 31 years as a Design Engineer. His many interests included driving race cars, golfing, and enjoying the lake with friends and family. He married Carol (McCoy) Weick, on April 11, 2003. She survives him. Chuck also leaves brothers, Tom (Jean) Weick, Phillip (Kathy) Weick; a niece, and four nephews to cherish his memory. Chuck loved being stepdad and friend to Sean, David and JJ McCoy along with 6 beloved grandchildren. Along with his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his son, Scott Michael; stepson, JJ McCoy. A Celebration of Life/Memorial for Chuck is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton S.t, Fort Wayne, with a brief tribute at 6:30 p.m. Memorials to the Fort Wayne SPCA.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 08:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
