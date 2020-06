Or Copy this URL to Share

WEICK, CHARLES W. "CHUCK": A Celebration of Life/Memorial for Chuck is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton S.t, Fort Wayne, with a brief tribute at 6:30 p.m.



