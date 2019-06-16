Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES WALBRIDGE 83 died Thursday June 13 2019. Born Feb. "CHUCK" (predecessor to Top Fuel) GLENN II. View Sign Service Information Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne 8408 Covington Road Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-432-2508 Send Flowers Obituary

GLENN CHARLES "CHUCK" WALBRIDGE, 83, died Thursday, June 13, 2019. Born Feb. 17, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of Glen and Frances Wal bridge. He grew up in Anderson, Ind., and was a graduate of Anderson High School and served for two years in the United States Navy. He graduated from Purdue University in 1960. He was an avid race fan and racer throughout much of his life. He and his teammates held the World Record in A Gas drag racing (predecessor to Top Fuel) for a short time. He later was a Good Guys drag racing champion as well as Bonneville Salt Flats racer where his 32 Ford Roadster eclipsed 216 mph. He attended every Indianapolis 500 but one in the Post World War II era. He also enjoyed his annual trip elk hunting in Ten Sleep, Wyo., for over 50 years. He was the founder of National Serv-all which has served the Fort Wayne area for over 50 years. He was a member of the National Solid Waste Management Associations Hall of Fame and held a patent for his innovations in refuse trucks. He was a 50 year member of Waynedale Masonic Lodge, the Fort Wayne Valley of the Scottish Rite and Mizpah Shrine. He was a devoted husband, dad, grandpa and friend who lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife, Ruthann; three children, Gregg (Susan) Walbridge, Kevin (Kellie) Walbridge and Susan (Jim) Huller; eight grandchildren, and a newly born great grandson; and Ruthann's children, Tammy (Robert) Kruger and Ed (Robin) Bunsold. He was preceded by his brother, Robert "Bob" Walbridge. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covignton Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A celebration of life will be held afterwards at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the following: Sheppard's House, Waynedale Masonic Lodge, Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing or the Environmental Research and Education Foundation.

