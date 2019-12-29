Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES WALTER "ZEKE" KLENKE Jr.. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

CHARLES WALTER "ZEKE" KLENKE JR., 92, of Fort Wayne, was called home by his Savior on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was the son of Charles and Frieda Klenke. He graduated from New Haven High School with the class of 1945. He served in the Army Air Corps. In 1950, he joined the National Guard Unit in Fort Wayne and was discharged from it is 1952. He was employed by General Electric for 13 years and then went to Kmart Distribution Center in Fort Wayne. He retired from the Kmart Distribution Center in 1992 with over 34 years. Charlie was a member of Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne since 1964, where he was on the School Board, served as Head usher and also Financial Secretary of the church in the 1980's. He loved playing dart ball with members from his church and other churches, pitching horseshoes and being on bowling leagues. His favorite TV show was Hogans Heros. He is survived by his three daughters, Dianne Diehl of Huntington, Patricia (John) Norris of Roanoke and Jennifer (Mark) Christlieb of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Dawn Anders of Huntington, Christopher (Angela) Diehl of Huntington, David Roth of Swartz Creek, Mich., and James (Keitra Duff) Roth of Fort Wayne; 12 great grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren who were the loves of his life. He loved family celebrations with all the family and hoped the family will carry him in their hearts. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Alfred Burkland; wife, Joan Klenke; brothers, Kenneth Klenke and Darwin Klenke; sister, Eileen Graf; son, Richard Wayne; and grandson, Andrew Richard Roth. Celebration of Life service is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive, Fort Wayne, with one hour calling before the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the church. Burial will be at Covington Memorial Gardens at a later date. Memorials are requested to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Drive in Fort Wayne or Visiting Nurse, 5910 Homestead Road in Fort Wayne. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visiti



