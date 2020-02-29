CHARLES WARREN OSTROM III

CHARLES WARREN OSTROM III, 81, died on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Jersey City, N.J., he was a son of the late Charles Warren and Phyllis Harrison-Berlitz Ostrom. Charles was a graduate of Lehigh University where he was a member of Theta Xi fraternity and an All-American nominated four-year varsity lacrosse player. He had a career in commercial sales for the paper industry. He proudly served as a member of the New Jersey National Guard. Charles is survived by his wife, Diane L. Ostrom of Fort Wayne; son, Charles W. Ostrom IV of New Jersey; grandson, Christopher W. Ostrom; siblings, Susan O. (Walter) Asp of Fort Wayne and Robert B. (Anne) Ostrom of Charleston, S.C.; five nieces, six grand nieces, and six grand nephews. Service is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior to the service. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 29, 2020
