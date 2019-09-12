CHARLIE J. HAGLER Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Rest In Heaven uncle Charlie ❤"
    - LaVett Alexander-Shields
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHARLIE J. HAGLER SR., 85, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home. He was a native of Dora, Ala. and for over 60 years operated Hagler Auto Sales & Service. Surviving are his wife, Sarah Hagler; children, Carletta (Robert) Striverson, Jeanie (Rev. Harold) Johnson, Charlie J. Hagler Jr., Zandra (Lee) Chapman, and Denise (Mark) Jelks; stepson, Jeff Stewart; sister, Martha Morgan-Harris; sister-in-law, Gladys Hagler; close friend, Michael Ellington; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service is noon Saturday at Oakridge Temple C.O.G.I.C, 2808 Evans St., with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.