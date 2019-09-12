CHARLIE J. HAGLER SR., 85, passed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at home. He was a native of Dora, Ala. and for over 60 years operated Hagler Auto Sales & Service. Surviving are his wife, Sarah Hagler; children, Carletta (Robert) Striverson, Jeanie (Rev. Harold) Johnson, Charlie J. Hagler Jr., Zandra (Lee) Chapman, and Denise (Mark) Jelks; stepson, Jeff Stewart; sister, Martha Morgan-Harris; sister-in-law, Gladys Hagler; close friend, Michael Ellington; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Homegoing service is noon Saturday at Oakridge Temple C.O.G.I.C, 2808 Evans St., with calling one hour prior to service. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019