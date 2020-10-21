CHARLIE "CHUCKIE" SWAIN JR., 54, of Fort Wayne, Ind., departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Surviving are his children, Drameka Swain and Dominique Nance; siblings, Rita Kendall, Deondra Belcher, Rodney (Kathy) Swain and Carmen Swain; three grandchildren, Cameron Jr., Camari and Chloe Kize; and a host of other relatives. Funeral service is noon Friday at Joshua's Temple, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2020.