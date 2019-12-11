CHARLOTTE A. SELBY (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46815
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
4816 Trier Road,
Obituary
CHARLOTTE A. SELBY, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla. Born June 25, 1924, in Wuerz burg, Germany, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Bernhard and Anna (Baumann) Dorbath. She came to the United States in 1950 and became a citizen in 1953. She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the Fort Wayne German Choir. Charlotte had worked for the Botanical Conservatory. Surviving is her son, Michael (Carol) Selby of Albion; daughter-in-law, Robin (Marty) Gustin of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Anthony Selby, Daniel Selby, Joseph Selby, Anna Glowinski, Michael P. Selby, and Matthew Furge; and six great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Jack Thieme, in 1955. and Donald Selby, in 1996; and children, Stephan Selby, in 1999, and Theresa Furge, in 2010. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4816 Trier Road, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or . Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 11, 2019
