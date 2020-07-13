CHARLOTTE E. (GROVES) KIRACOFE, having run her race for 93 years, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at home. Born on Jan. 2, 1927 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Charlotte was a daughter of the late Virl and Esther (Cornell) Groves. Charlotte was a beloved farmer's wife, loving mother, and homemaker with an infectious laugh and ready for a good time when given the chance. She is survived by her children, Miriam (George) Straub of Monroeville, Joyce Kiracofe of Monroeville, Roger (Kimberly) Kiracofe of Columbia City, and Janette Kiracofe of Monroeville; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbara Kiracofe of Sarasota, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Donald W. Kiracofe; son, Geary W. Kiracofe; brother, Cecil D. Groves; infant sister, Maxine Groves; and brother-in-law, David Kiracofe in May 2020. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Marty Hampton officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Masks requested. Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to American Heart Association
, American Diabetes Association, and Parkview Hospice. For online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com