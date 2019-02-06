CHARLOTTE E. KNOTT CHRISTMAN, 92, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Born in Newbury, N.H., she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Dorothy Sawyer. Charlotte worked as a home healthcare aide for 10 years. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, gardening, and traveling. She is survived by sons, Gordon (Ursula) Knott of Fort Wayne, Ind., Gregg (Holly) Knott of Leo, Ind.; step-daughter-in-law, Coleen (Jack) Christman Smith of Noblesville, Ind.; step-children, James (Carol) Christman of Naples, Fla., Jerome Christman of Hartford City, Ind., Carolyn Madigan of Grand Rapids, Mich., Kathleen (Tom) Corson of Avilla, Ind.; many grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Westcott of Cobb, Calif., Judy (Wayne) Laporte of Newbury, N.H., and Patricia Murray of Warner, N.H. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Christman; son, George Knott; daughter, Gerri Knott; step-sons, John and Robert Christman; and sister, Phyllis Russikoff. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with calling an hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Grace Gathering Church.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2019