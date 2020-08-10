CHARLOTTE EILEEN HENSCHEN, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Englewood Health Care. Born March 29, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Irving L. and Gertrude (Schultz) Dutt. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was very active. She was a homemaker and loved raising her family. Charlotte was an avid volunteer and loved to help people. She volunteered making bandages for the St. Joseph Hospital burn unit, and at the church food bank and thrift shop. She also loved being a member of Red Hatters and traveling. Her ornery attitude, sarcastic personality, and habit of collecting random items will be missed by all who love her. "God is most certainly going to have His hands full now!" Survivors include three sons, Bruce and Kenneth Henschen, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Keith (Julie) Henschen, Salt Lake City, Utah; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henschen, in March 1982; son, Ralph M. Henschen; two brothers, Donald and Larry Dutt. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 14, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fortt Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com