1/1
CHARLOTTE EILEEN HENSCHEN
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHARLOTTE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHARLOTTE EILEEN HENSCHEN, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Englewood Health Care. Born March 29, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Irving L. and Gertrude (Schultz) Dutt. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she was very active. She was a homemaker and loved raising her family. Charlotte was an avid volunteer and loved to help people. She volunteered making bandages for the St. Joseph Hospital burn unit, and at the church food bank and thrift shop. She also loved being a member of Red Hatters and traveling. Her ornery attitude, sarcastic personality, and habit of collecting random items will be missed by all who love her. "God is most certainly going to have His hands full now!" Survivors include three sons, Bruce and Kenneth Henschen, of Fort Wayne, Ind., Keith (Julie) Henschen, Salt Lake City, Utah; 10 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Henschen, in March 1982; son, Ralph M. Henschen; two brothers, Donald and Larry Dutt. Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 14, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fortt Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Trinity United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved