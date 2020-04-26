CHARLOTTE J. LAISURE, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born on Sept. 11, 1938 in Niles, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Charles J. Renkes and Margaret (DeWitt) Kelly. She worked as a bookkeeper at Mobile Aerial Tower Inc. and later at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne, where she was also a member. She was also very active with the Order of Eastern Star, White Shrine, and Order of Amaranth. In her free time she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and knitting. Surviving family include her children, Jeanise Miller and William "Bill" Laisure; granddaughter, Christie (Jon Hopkins) Miller; great-grandson, James Dale; and brother, Timothy Todd of Franklin, Ind. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, Walter Laisure. A private family service will be held with a celebration of her life at a later time. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne are handling arrangements and condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
