CHARLOTTE L. ADAMS, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday April 12, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Born on May 12, 1962 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late H. Ronald and Elizabeth A. (Waltenburg) Adams, who survives. She had worked as a hospice and home health aide at Parkview Whitley Hospital. In her free time, Charlotte enjoyed gardening and her animals. She is survived by her mother, Elizabeth Adams of Fort Wayne; brothers, Langdon (Debbie) Adams of Fort Wayne, and Mike (Tina) Adams of Albion; and a sister, Cindy Sanchez of Huntington. A private family service will be held. Contributions in Charlotte's memory may be directed to . Arrangements by Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N Main St., Avilla. To sign the online guestbook or to leave a condolence visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 14, 2019