CHARLOTTE MARIE "NANNY" BECK, 85, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 16, 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Marie Mohr. She graduated from Western Hills High School, Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1952 and Little Fort Nelson Business School. Charlotte was a lifelong avid Cincinnati Reds Fan. She was a clerk at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles for over 21.5 years. Charlotte is survived by her children, Theresa Barnfather of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Allan Mohr of Cincinnati, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her children, Alan Beck, John K. Beck and Katherine Joy. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Riley's Children Hospital or for Cancer Research. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 17, 2020