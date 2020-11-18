CHASTITY U. CRAIG, 46, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her mother, Ruthie Lucas; two sons, Cleevas Craig and Camarion Craig; three daughters, Cleasia Craig, Chastity Craig and Chanteese Craig; and two sisters, Genette Lucas and Sandra Lucas. Funeral service is noon Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., with walk-through visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Carmichael Funeral Service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.



