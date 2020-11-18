1/1
CHASTITY U. CRAIG
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHASTITY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHASTITY U. CRAIG, 46, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her mother, Ruthie Lucas; two sons, Cleevas Craig and Camarion Craig; three daughters, Cleasia Craig, Chastity Craig and Chanteese Craig; and two sisters, Genette Lucas and Sandra Lucas. Funeral service is noon Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1126 S. Barr St., with walk-through visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Carmichael Funeral Service. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be in place and face masks will be required. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260 422-5359
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved