CHERI J. VINING, 74, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born in Portland, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles D. and Janell (Wilkinson) Bonifas, Jr. Cheri loved to put puzzles together, baking and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are husband, Raymond Vining; daughter, Diana (Ralph) Kurtz of New Haven, Michelle (Alan) Fox of Auburn, Ind.; son, Mark Elrod of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, one great-grandson; sister, Georgette Bonifas of Kendallville, Ind.; brother, Danny Bonifas of Ossian, Ind.; and her meeting family of 34 years. She was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Jo Suciu; brother, Jonathan R. Bonifas. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, "but please join the family in live streaming of Cheri's service" at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on D O. McComb Maplewood Park Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to D.O McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 20, 2020