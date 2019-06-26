CHERIDA WRIGHT, 26, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was affectionately known as "Rida". She was a "Fashion ista," graphic designer and great spirited person that worked for Norwegian Cruise Line. She had attended the University of St. Francis and Ivy Tech Community College. Rida was a member of Dupree Memorial COGIC and where she participated with the Praise Dance Team. Surviving are her mother, Vanessa (Tracey) Hayden; father, Richard P. Wright Sr.; siblings, Danasia DeVere, Richard Wight Jr. and Michael (Camila) Wright; grandparents, Thelma Aytch, Dorothy Robinson and Walter Hayden; extended family, Kevin and Kyle Hayden, LaTrice Derrick and Jamie McClain; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Dupree Memorial COGIC, 1231 Hayden St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019