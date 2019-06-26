CHERIDA WRIGHT (1992 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHERIDA WRIGHT.
Service Information
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-6958
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Dupree Memorial COGIC
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Dupree Memorial COGIC
1231 Hayden St
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHERIDA WRIGHT, 26, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was affectionately known as "Rida". She was a "Fashion ista," graphic designer and great spirited person that worked for Norwegian Cruise Line. She had attended the University of St. Francis and Ivy Tech Community College. Rida was a member of Dupree Memorial COGIC and where she participated with the Praise Dance Team. Surviving are her mother, Vanessa (Tracey) Hayden; father, Richard P. Wright Sr.; siblings, Danasia DeVere, Richard Wight Jr. and Michael (Camila) Wright; grandparents, Thelma Aytch, Dorothy Robinson and Walter Hayden; extended family, Kevin and Kyle Hayden, LaTrice Derrick and Jamie McClain; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Dupree Memorial COGIC, 1231 Hayden St., with calling one hour before service. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. www.ellisfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.