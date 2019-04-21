CHERRY W. DELLINGER, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born Dec. 31, 1948, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Enos Zuercher and Naomi (Biber-stein) Zuercher. A graduate of North Side High School, she was employed as a special education assistant for a number of years, from which she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, doing genealogy research and gardening. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark D. Dellinger; her children, Gretchen (Robert) Johnson, Andy (Kandie) Dellinger and John S. Dellinger; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Church with a luncheon follwing in Mohr Hall.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2019