CHERYL ANN OLIVER, 71, passed Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. She was born in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Leon and Opal (Evans) Barfell. She was an administrative assistant for I.P.F.W. and Enon United Methodist Church in Ohio. "She was a devoted member of elevate City Church, she always put her family and God first". Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Ronald; children, Ronald, Jr., Jason (Sarah) and Julie (Steve) Neer; four grandsons, Justin, Caleb, Tyler and Benjamin; and three great-grandchildren, Adrian, Naomi and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Daniel Barfell; nephew, Chad "Nick" Barfell. Celebration of Cheryl's life is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Elevate City Church, 11331 Coldwater Road. A gathering will be after the service. She was privately laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 12, 2020