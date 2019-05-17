CHERYL ANN RETHLAKE, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Born Tuesday, April 22, 1958, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Phyllis (Warfel) Rethlake. Cheryl received a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Saint Frances, Majoring in Mental Retardation and learning disabilities K-12. A Master's degree in Emotional Handicapped K-12 from Indiana University Southeast. She obtained an Indiana life license for the mentally retarded, learning disabled and emotionally handicapped, giving her the opportunity to teach children K-12. Cheryl taught special education for 39 years and the last 12 years at the Bluffton - Harrison Elementary School. She was as a long time member at Fellowship Missionary Church. She loved the outdoors from gardening, hiking, and flowers. She enjoyed family time, cooking, and was a huge Notre Dame fan. Cheryl is survived by her brothers, Kent (Marylou) and Brian (Sheila) Rethlake; sister, Carol (Richard) Spath; nieces and nephews, Brenda, David, Dan, Jason, Jessica, Ryan, and Brooke. She was also preceded in passing by her nephew, Richard. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial to follow service at Riverside Cemetery in Andrews, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Special Education program at Harrison Elementary School in Bluffton, Ind. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2019