CHERYL "CHERI" ANN SORRELL, 62, of Albion, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born on April 7, 1958, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late John C. Langohr and Marjorie Ann (Adams) Langohr who survives. She is also survived by her husband of more than 23 years, Timothy L. Sorrell; daughters, Jenni (Tomas) Aguirre and Wendi (Paul) Schroeder; son, Brian (Melissa) Britten, siblings, Timothy Langohr, Mark (Bonnie) Langohr and Susan (Eric Carlson) Langohr; grandchildren, Alexus, Miranda, Joclyn, AJ, Guen, Calista, Joshua, Tomas, Moses, Elisha, Matthew, Peace, Zachariah, Grace, and Mercy; and great-granddaughter, Izzy. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sara Emma Parrish; brother, Andrew Langohr; sister-in-law, Pamela Langohr; and her beloved Westie, Dunkin. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. After burial, there will be a Celebration of Cheri's Life at the Lakeside Park Pavillion, 1401 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Aging and In Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Multiple Sclerosis Society, or the Caregivers Home of Indiana. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 21, 2020.