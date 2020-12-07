CHERYL C. ROSS, 72, of Corunna, Ind., died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Parkview - Randallia. Born Nov. 17, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Cheryl was a daughter of the late Duane and Phyllis (Crum -rine) Wake. Cheryl married John R. Ross on May 18, 1990 in Angola, Ind. She was a tax preparer for 15 years, retiring in 2007. Cheryl is survived by her husband, John R. Ross of Corunna, Ind.; daughter, Sherri Darling of Knoxville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Colette) Wake of Wayne, Pa.; sister, Kathy Woodward of New Haven, Ind. Due to the current state of the COVID pandemic, A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. The service will be streamed on Zoom and the details will be released closer to the service time. Memorials are to St. Anne's Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. To send a condolence or sign the online guestbook visit thomasfuneralhome.org