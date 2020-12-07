1/1
CHERYL C. ROSS
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHERYL C. ROSS, 72, of Corunna, Ind., died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Parkview - Randallia. Born Nov. 17, 1948 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Cheryl was a daughter of the late Duane and Phyllis (Crum -rine) Wake. Cheryl married John R. Ross on May 18, 1990 in Angola, Ind. She was a tax preparer for 15 years, retiring in 2007. Cheryl is survived by her husband, John R. Ross of Corunna, Ind.; daughter, Sherri Darling of Knoxville, Tenn.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Colette) Wake of Wayne, Pa.; sister, Kathy Woodward of New Haven, Ind. Due to the current state of the COVID pandemic, A Celebration of Life service will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. The service will be streamed on Zoom and the details will be released closer to the service time. Memorials are to St. Anne's Home, Fort Wayne, Ind. To send a condolence or sign the online guestbook visit thomasfuneralhome.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved