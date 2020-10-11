1/1
CHERYL CHRISTINE CHANEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CHERYL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHERYL CHRISTINE CHANEY, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at IU Health University Hospital of Indianapolis. She was born in Fort Wayne to the late Norman and Marie LeClerc. Cheryl will be remembered as a strong and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved caring for her family. Cheryl enjoyed cooking, shopping, and pictures of her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly and continually loved forever. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michel Chaney of Fort Wayne; children, Jill (Mark) Carroll of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Timothy Chaney of Fort Wayne; 3 granddaughters, Danielle (Derrick) Robinson of Avon, Ind.; Jenna Carroll of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Emily (Christian) Alvarez of Wesley Chapel, Florida; grandson, Nicholas Carroll of Wesley Chapel, Florida; great-granddaughters, Paisley and Eliza; great-grandsons, Beckett, Michael, and James; and her sister, Linda LeClerc Novitsky of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved