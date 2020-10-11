CHERYL CHRISTINE CHANEY, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at IU Health University Hospital of Indianapolis. She was born in Fort Wayne to the late Norman and Marie LeClerc. Cheryl will be remembered as a strong and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who loved caring for her family. Cheryl enjoyed cooking, shopping, and pictures of her grandchildren. She will be missed greatly and continually loved forever. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michel Chaney of Fort Wayne; children, Jill (Mark) Carroll of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and Timothy Chaney of Fort Wayne; 3 granddaughters, Danielle (Derrick) Robinson of Avon, Ind.; Jenna Carroll of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Emily (Christian) Alvarez of Wesley Chapel, Florida; grandson, Nicholas Carroll of Wesley Chapel, Florida; great-granddaughters, Paisley and Eliza; great-grandsons, Beckett, Michael, and James; and her sister, Linda LeClerc Novitsky of Fort Wayne. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com