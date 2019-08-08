CHERYL CLOYD (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  •  
    - Jj Watkins
Service Information
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-496-9600
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

CHERYL CLOYD, 69, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Jan. 18, 1950, in Lafayette, Ind., Cheryl was the daughter of the late M. Pamela Cloyd and James Harold Cloyd. Cheryl grew up on a farm south of Lafayette and enjoyed showing her sheep and calves at the 4-H Fair. Through high school, she was an honor student. She attended Manchester College earning a degree in Art History. She was a talented potter and enjoyed the arts, politics, and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (JJ) Watkins; partner, Dan Reiter; brother, Kevin (Kim) Cloyd; and four grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, and two infant sons. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.