CHERYL CLOYD, 69, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Jan. 18, 1950, in Lafayette, Ind., Cheryl was the daughter of the late M. Pamela Cloyd and James Harold Cloyd. Cheryl grew up on a farm south of Lafayette and enjoyed showing her sheep and calves at the 4-H Fair. Through high school, she was an honor student. She attended Manchester College earning a degree in Art History. She was a talented potter and enjoyed the arts, politics, and gardening. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine (JJ) Watkins; partner, Dan Reiter; brother, Kevin (Kim) Cloyd; and four grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by an infant brother, and two infant sons. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 4602 Newaygo Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019