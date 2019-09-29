CHERYL D. ROBERTS, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born March 28, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Lee and Norma Reiken. A graduate of accounting at Ivy Tech, she was a receiving clerk with Lowes. She is survived by her daughters, Stacey, Mandy, Jill, and Ariel; siblings, Richard, Polly, and David; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all her beloved family. Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Calling is from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Advantage Funeral Home, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary visit www.advantagefunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 29, 2019