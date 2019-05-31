CHERYL DIANE JONES, 62, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Born in Hartford City, Ind., Cheryl was the daughter of the late Paul Oyler and Margaret Oyler who survives. Cheryl was a registered nurse for over 40 years with Parkview Hospital, Lutheran Medical Group and Women's Health Advantage. Cheryl's perfect day was being "Meemaw" and loving on her grandchildren. She was often seen at Starbucks and Target as she loved both places. She enjoyed dancing and was involved at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. Also surviving are her husband of 23 years, Thomas "Tom" Jones; children, Lesley (Shahin) Modarressi, Staci (Jason) Voelck, Kelly (Dan) Simpson, John Cline, and Michael Cline; grandchildren, Ryan, Landon, Brady, Arden, Maddox, and Killian; and siblings, Keith (Sherry) Lanham and Brian Lanham. Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2019