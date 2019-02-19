GFELL, CHERYL S.: Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation there one hour prior to the service. Additional visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Feb. 19, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. Cheryl will be laid to rest at the Catholic Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday following the morning service.
