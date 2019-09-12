CHESTER "CHET" ARTHUR COY, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. He was born Nov. 26, 1929, in Noble County, Ind., a son of the late Ernest and Mable (Caskey) Coy. Chet spent many years driving truck across the country. He also owned several small businesses over the years. He loved watching any sport and was passionate about Big Ten Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds Baseball. Surviving are his wife of 43 years, Luann; children, Christine (Tom) Diehl of New Haven, Ind., Michell (Evan) Adelson of San Diego, Calif., Lisa (Greg) Jordan of Wenatchee, Wash., Ronald (Rhonda Baker) Stewart of Fort Wayne, and Renee Welch of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Char, Mary, Don, Sara, Nancy, and Gale; and a host of relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved stepmother, Gertrude Coy; and siblings, Eris, Betty, Tom and Dave. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the Cancer Services of NE Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019