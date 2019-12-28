CHESTER "CHET" WARD, 75, of Fort Wayne, went to join his wife of 35 years on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Born Nov. 22, 1944, in Kentucky, he was a son of the late Charles and Hetti (Mays) Ward. He attended The Ohio State University, and grew up in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his children, Ashley (Jeremy) Brickey and Kaitlyn Ward, both of Fort Wayne, and Chad Ward MD of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Edith Hall and LaVern Russell, both of Trotwood, Ohio; grandchildren, Aliyah White, Madisyn Brickley, Austin Brickley, and Chase Brickley; his four legged best friend, Brutus; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Diane (Rehr) Ward; and twin brothers, Lester and Charles Ward. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until time of service. Memorial donations may be given to the . For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 28, 2019