CHRIS CONWAY, 58, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Hosea and Martha Conway. Chris worked as a guard at the Allen County Juvenile Center for 14 years. He was an active member of Wings of Deliverance Church and was a reserve officer for the Allen County Sheriffs Department. Chris is survived by his wife, Ada Conway of Fort Wayne; children, Tyrone Phinezy of St. Petersburg, Fla., Aleithia (Jeremiah) McBride of Jacksonville, Fla., and Zairain (Markeyita) Porter of Fort Wayne; 20 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Jim (Dawn) Carl of Fort Wayne; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Freeman. Private graveside services will be held at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to Wings of Deliverance Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020