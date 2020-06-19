CHRISTIAN E. HANSEN, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home. Born in Hastings, Mich., he was the son of Harold and Molly Hansen. He retired after 20 years of service with Edy's Ice Cream in Fort Wayne. Christian is survived by his wife of 29 years, Rebecca; son, Bryce (Lisa) Hartman; daughter, Brooke (Glenn) Guffey; his loyal dog, Barney; sisters, Susan (Harry) Moore and Sarah (Sid) Kenyon; five grandchildren, Meagan, Taylor, Lauren, Thomas, and Charles; three great-grandchildren, Raul, Stella and Kaizen; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Christian; parents, Harold and Molly Hansen; and sister-in-law, Linda (Sionelealoiafi) Alailima. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society or the A.S.P.C.A.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.