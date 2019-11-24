CHRISTINE ADAMSON STONER, 65, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, in Fort Wayne. She was born on June 19, 1954, in Akron, Ohio. She cherished those around her and blessed them with her friendship and laughter. Christine is survived by her sons, Robert (Anna) Krueger and Jamie (Keri) Krueger; sisters, Jonnie Fritz and Autumn Adamson; grandchildren, Noah, Isaac, Kierstin, Kaiis, Draven and Kaydun; along with many nieces and nephews, whom she adored. A private family memorial is being held. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 24, 2019